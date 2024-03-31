What Is 'Click Here' Trend On X; BJP, AAP, Congress Participate As Well

Social media platform X's new trend becomes hard to crack for many as several otherusers posted an image of plain white background with 'Clock here' written in black and an arrow pointing towards the left bottom corner.
Major political parties including the Bharatiya Janata Party, Aam Aadmi Party and Congress who also jumped on the trend on their official social media accounts.
What is 'Click here' trend?
The image widely shared in the trend has an arrow pointing towards an 'alt' button on the bottom left corner which is also called the 'alternative text section.
This section contains the text representing the content of the image or in this case, the message that the social media user wants to convey.
The alt text feature allows for photo descriptions of up to 420 characters.
The introduction of the alt text feature took place on X in the year 2016.
According to reports, during its launch, the social media platform said, “...we’re empowering everyone to ensure content shared on Twitter is accessible to the widest possible audience.”
X was previously known as Twitter.
Purpose of 'Click here' trend
This feature lets users include a textual explanation for the pictures they upload on the platform with an option to even listen to it via 'text-to-speech' and Braille language.
The purpose of 'Click here' text is inclusivity for all social media users even individuals with visual impairments. Thus the message that the user wants to convey can reach a larger audience.
BJP Joins 'Click here' trend
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also joined the popular trend by sharing a post with a message related to the upcoming Lok Sabha election, encouraging people to 'Click here'.
In the alt text section of their post, the BJP wrote in Hindi - “Phir ek baar Modi sarkar (Modi sarkar once again)."
Check out the BJP's post here:
AAP Joins 'Click here'
Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had a message regarding its large rally planned for Sunday, March 31. The message was shared in a post that only included a Click here button without any additional written information.
“Come to Ramlila Maidan on March 31 to save the country,” AAP wrote in Hindi in the 'alt text' section.
Congress Joins 'Click here' trend
Congress participating in the trend, used the opportunity to slam the ruling BJP, as they wrote "नरेंद्र मोदी 'वसूली रैकेट' चलाते हैं आपको तो पता है"(Narendra Modi runs a 'collection racket', you know that.)
Referring to the money BJP received as electoral bonds and recovered from the ED raids which the saffron party has claimed will be distributed among the needy.