Western Odisha Likely To Experience Heavy Rain Till Thursday Morning

The weather office said that the low pressure area over north Odisha and its neighbourhood now lies over north Chhattisgarh and adjoining area with associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 5.8 km above mean sea level.

A heavy rainfall warning has been issued for several western and interior districts of Odisha

Updated: 21 Sep 2022 6:07 pm

A heavy rainfall warning has been issued for several western and interior districts of Odisha till Thursday morning. The coastal and southern regions of the state had experienced heavy rain induced by the formation of low pressure for two consecutive days.  

“Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Bolangir, Bargarh, Jharsuguda and Sundargarh,” the IMD said in its forecast.

Meanwhile, an intense spell of rain continued in Bhubaneswar, along with western and interior parts of the state, on Wednesday. The weather office said that the low pressure area over north Odisha and its neighbourhood now lies over north Chhattisgarh and adjoining area with associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 5.8 km above mean sea level.

It is very likely to move west-northwestwards during the next two  days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its bulletin on Wednesday.

The local weather office said that Dabugaon in Nabarangpur district recorded the highest rainfall of 135.2 mm in the last 24 hours, followed by 76 mm at Deogaon in Jharsuguda district, 70.8 mm at Jujumara in Sambalpur district, 65 mm at Hemgiri in Sunderegarh district, and 57.2 mm at Salebhatta.  Other places, including Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded rainfall below 50 mm in the last 24 hours.

(With PTI inputs)

