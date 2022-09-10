Saturday, Sep 10, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

West Bengal Logs 263 New Covid-19 Cases, 1 Death

An estimated 214 persons recovered from the virus during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 20,85,649. The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 98.89 per cent.

West Bengal Logs 263 New Covid-19 Cases, 1 Death
West Bengal Logs 263 New Covid-19 Cases, 1 Death

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Sep 2022 8:51 pm

West Bengal Saturday reported 263 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, 59 more than the previous day, pushing the tally to 21,09,090, a health department bulletin said.

As one more COVID-19 death was reported, the total number of fatalities rose to 21,482. The positivity rate for the day was 3.17 per cent as 8,306 samples were tested during the day.

An estimated 214 persons recovered from the virus during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 20,85,649. The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 98.89 per cent.

Bengal currently has 1,959 active COVID-19 cases. On Friday the state had reported 204 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death.

A total of 2,63,69,494 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, the bulletin added.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Active Covid Cases Covid Deaths Covid Tally COVID Restrictions COVID Deceased Covid Death West Bengal
NEXT MATCH
PAK
VS
SL
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Five Places You Must Visit In India This September  

Five Places You Must Visit In India This September  

India At Asia Cup Cricket 2022: More Questions Than Answers Ahead Of T20 World Cup

India At Asia Cup Cricket 2022: More Questions Than Answers Ahead Of T20 World Cup