West Asia crisis: Maharashtra govt directs setting up of 24/7 helplines to expand PNG coverage

Amid disruptions in global energy supply caused by the West Asia crisis, the Maharashtra government has directed city gas companies to fast-track piped natural gas (PNG) connections by improving infrastructure, and ensuring round-the-clock consumer support.

P
PTI
Updated on:
Published at:
Gas pipeline - representative image
Gas pipeline - representative image
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Maharashtra is accelerating piped natural gas (PNG) connections due to LPG shortages caused by global energy disruptions.

  • City gas companies must provide 24/7 helplines, expand centres, and simplify application processes.

  • The government is closely monitoring progress with weekly reports and district-level coordination.

The Maharashtra government has directed city gas distribution companies to activate 24/7 helplines and increase the number of centres processing applications for piped natural gas connections, amid the impact of the West Asia crisis on global energy supply chains.

A Government Resolution (GR), issued by the Food and Civil Supplies Department on Friday, instructed companies to expand outreach and infrastructure to ensure wider PNG coverage across the state.

The GR said disruptions in global energy supply have affected petroleum product availability, leading to constraints in LPG supply, and emphasised the need to accelerate PNG connections as a short-term mitigation measure.

It directed city gas distribution (CGD) companies to operationalise 24-hour helplines for consumers and ensure citizens do not face inconvenience while applying for connections. The companies were also asked to increase the number of helplines and helpdesks based on city population and rising demand.

Further, the GR instructed companies to expand ward-level centres to accept new PNG connection applications and to make both online and offline application systems widely available with adequate publicity.

Related Content
India Moves To Secure Mauritius Energy Supply Amid West Asia Turmoil - Representative Image
India Moves To Secure Mauritius Energy Supply Amid West Asia Turmoil
Enveloped by Darkness: A plume of smoke caused by an Iranian strike is seen in the background of an Emirates plane parked at the Dubai International Airport on March 1, 2026 - | Photo: AP
The Gulf Widens: West Asia Faces No-Win Scenario as War On Iran Raises Fears of Instability
On the one hand, this case brings forward certain issues regarding the position of the US on the international arena, namely whether the country can still play an influential role or if it is now experiencing the period when its decisions are doubted. - Anupam Sai
Outlook Cover Story: War Of Nerves, When Power Falters, Perception Prevails
File photo of Boca Juniors fans. - | Photo: X/BocaJrsOficial
Boca Juniors Unveil $60m Plan To Expand Iconic Bombonera Stadium
Related Content

"Housing societies, whether registered or proposed, as well as residents of constructed buildings, have been asked to submit collective or individual applications to facilitate faster rollout of PNG connections," the GR said.

The government also called for establishing information and assistance centres by municipal corporations, district supply officers and CGD firms, and mandated regular district-level reviews of progress.

"To monitor implementation, CGD companies must appoint district-level nodal officers and submit weekly progress reports on PNG pipeline expansion and connections, which will be consolidated and reviewed at the state level every Monday," it said.

The GR said the directions will remain in force until the prevailing global geopolitical situation stabilises.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. CSK Vs DC Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Match 18

  2. RR Vs RCB: Who Won The POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 16

  3. PBKS Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Check Hourly Weather Forecast In Mullanpur For Today's Match

  4. IPL Dispatch: Vaibhav Reiterates 'Ball, Not Bowler' Philosophy; Thushara Reportedly Says Sorry

  5. IPL 2026: How Soon Can All-Win Rajasthan Royals Qualify For Playoffs?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Aishi Das: A New Zealand Teen Carrying Forward Her Father's Tennis Dream From Punjab

  2. Monte-Carlo Masters 2026: Daniil Medvedev Destroys Racket After Double Bagel Loss To Matteo Berrettini – Watch

  3. Billie Jean King Cup 2026: Vishal Uppal Urges ‘More Heart’ After India’s 1-2 Defeat To Thailand

  4. India Vs Thailand, Billie Jean King Cup: Unforced Errors Haunt Vaishnavi; Rain Halts Sahaja's Match

  5. India At Billie Jean King Cup 2026: Asia-Oceania Group I Preview, Teams, Format - All You Need To Know

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Ayush Shetty Vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn Live Streaming, Badminton Asia Championships: When, Where To Watch Semi-Final

  4. Ayush Shetty Vs Jordan Christie, Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Indian Shuttler Slays World No. 4 To Enter Semis

  5. Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Ayush Shetty Reaches Quarters; Sindhu And Prannoy Knocked Out

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: April 10, 2026

  2. Telangana declared free of Maoist armed formations after 42 cadres surrender: DGP

  3. Assembly Elections 2026: UDF Exuberant, LDF Cautiously Confident After Polling

  4. Uttam Nagar Violence: JJB Denies Bail to Accused Minors, Says ‘Release Could Disturb Public Peace’

  5. Nitish Kumar Takes Oath as Rajya Sabha MP: End Of An Era

Entertainment News

  1. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  2. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  3. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  4. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  5. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. No Ceasefire in Lebanon As Cross-Border Attacks Persist

  2. Beirut Blitz: Israel Signals War Over Diplomacy

  3. India ‘Deeply Concerned’ Over Civilian Casualties In Lebanon Amid Escalating Violence

  4. Zelenskyy Says Ukrainian Forces Shot Down Shahed Drones In West Asian Countries During Iran War

  5. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

Latest Stories

  1. IPL 2026: How Soon Can All-Win Rajasthan Royals Qualify For Playoffs?

  2. Weekly Horoscope April 12–18, 2026: Growth And Opportunities Await Aries, Leo And Capricorn

  3. RR Vs RCB: Who Won The POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 16

  4. Anil Kapoor’s 24 OTT Release Date Out: When And Where To Watch The Action Thriller Online

  5. CSK Vs DC Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Match 18

  6. Dacoit Box Office Collection Day 1: Adivi Sesh-Mrunal Thakur's Film Earns Over Rs 6 Crore

  7. High-Stakes Islamabad Talks: Trump Says Iran ‘Alive Only to Negotiate’

  8. US Israel Iran War: Starmer, Trump Discuss ‘Practical Plan’ To Reopen Strait Of Hormuz