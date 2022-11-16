Week-Long programme From Friday In Concluding Ceremony Of Lachit's 400th Birth Anniversary : Himanta Biswa Sarma

The Assam government will launch a week-long programme on Friday to mark the conclusion of the 400th birth anniversary celebration of legendary Ahom general Lachit Borphukan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are scheduled to attend the final leg of the programme in New Delhi. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said the programmes in the state will commence on November 18, and a three-day finale will be held in the national capital from November 23 to 25.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the final day's programme in New Delhi on November 25, during which he will also release a book on the Ahom general," Sarma said while releasing the theme song of 'Lachit Divas'.

The Ahom army under the leadership of Borphukan defeated the mighty Mughal forces at the Battle of Saraighat on Brahmaputra River in 1671. Sarma said Shah will attend the programme on November 24, during which a documentary on Borphukan's life will also be released.

He said the government is working on telecasting the documentary through national and international media to popularise the achievements of the Ahom commander. The first day's programme in New Delhi on November 23 will include a discussion on the Ahom era and opening of an exhibition on the history of the state, the chief minister said.

He said leaders of different organisations, people from different walks of life and history students from the state have been invited to attend the events in New Delhi. The celebrations in Assam will start with march past programmes across the state on November 18, followed by essay competition for students the next day, he said.

"On November 20, we will commence the work on a memorial for Lachit Borphukan in Jorhat by handing over compensation cheques for land acquisition to the landowners. The memorial will be completed in two years," Sarma added.

Various activities such as blood donation camps, plantation drives and plays will be organised across the state from November 20 to 22, the chief minister said. He said talks were on with the National Defence Academy, Pune, to organise a special programme and declare an annual award in the academy in Borphukan's name.

The 400th birth anniversary celebration was launched by former president Ram Nath Kovind in February this year. He had laid the foundation stone of a 150-foot bronze statue of the legendary commander at his memorial, which is spread over 16.5 acres of land at Hollongapar in Jorhat.

The NDA has been awarding its best cadet the Lachit Borphukan Gold Medal every year since 1999 and a statue of him was later established in the complex.

(With PTI Inputs)