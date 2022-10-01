Saturday, Oct 01, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

WB School Jobs Scam: CBI Names Ex-minister Partha Chatterjee, 15 Others In First Chargesheet

The charge sheet also named 15 others as accused including former SSC advisor Shanti Prasad Sinha, ex-SSC assistant secretary Ashok Kumar Saha and the then president of Adhoc Committee at the Board of Secondary Education, Dr Kalyanmoy Ganguly.

Former Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee
Former Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Oct 2022 8:48 am

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday filed its first chargesheet in a Special CBI court in connection with the West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) recruitment scam, naming ex-education minister Partha Chatterjee as one of the accused.

All about the CBI chargesheet

The chargesheet also named 15 others as accused including former SSC advisor Shanti Prasad Sinha, ex-SSC assistant secretary Ashok Kumar Saha and the then president of Adhoc Committee at the Board of Secondary Education, Dr Kalyanmoy Ganguly.

Several ‘illegally appointed candidates’ were also named in the charge sheet. 

It was alleged in this case that the accused people entered into a conspiracy with one another to extend undue advantage in the matter of giving appointments to unqualified candidates to Group-C posts at various schools after the expiry of a panel.

Investigation by CBI & ED

The investigating agency, on the direction of the Calcutta High Court, is probing alleged irregularities in the recruitment of teaching and non-teaching staff in upper primary and secondary schools in the state.

The alleged irregularities took place when Chatterjee was the education minister. 

Chatterjee was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the last week of July when he was the state’s industry and commerce minister. Following the arrest, he was stripped of his portfolios. The ruling Trinamool Congress also suspended him.

The CBI arrested Sinha in August. 

Related stories

School Job Scam: Court Remands North Bengal University VC In CBI Custody Till September 26

School Job Scam: TMC Seeks Time-Bound Probe In ED Case Against Minister

(With PTI Inputs)

Chatterjee, Sinha, Ganguly and Saha are now in judicial custody. 

Tags

National West Bengal School Jobs Scam CBI Chargesheet Partha Chatterjee SSC Scam Case
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Women's Asia Cup: India Vs Sri Lanka - Preview

Women's Asia Cup: India Vs Sri Lanka - Preview

RBI To Rationalise Internet Banking Criteria of RRBs, Regulate Offline Payment Aggregators

RBI To Rationalise Internet Banking Criteria of RRBs, Regulate Offline Payment Aggregators