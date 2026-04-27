Water Crisis Boils Over: Councillors Walk Out Of Corporation Meeting

Councillors alleged that repeated warnings about summer shortages were ignored and no effective contingency plan was put in place.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Updated on:
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Water Crisis
Water Crisis | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Councillors from both Left Democratic Front and United Democratic Front walked out of a Corporation meeting over the water crisis.

  • Thiruvananthapuram residents face irregular supply, tanker dependence, and rising costs.

  • Political pressure is growing for urgent relief and long-term water management reforms.

Mounting anger over the drinking water shortage in Kerala’s capital spilled into the civic chamber after councillors from both the Left Democratic Front and United Democratic Front staged a walkout from a Corporation meeting, protesting what they described as the administration’s failure to tackle the worsening crisis.

The dramatic scenes unfolded during a meeting of the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation, where opposition and ruling-side members traded accusations over inadequate planning, delayed infrastructure works, and poor coordination with water authorities. Several wards in the city have reportedly been facing irregular supply, forcing residents to depend on tankers and private sources.

Councillors alleged that repeated warnings about summer shortages were ignored and no effective contingency plan was put in place. Members from both fronts demanded urgent intervention, restoration of regular supply, and a long-term strategy to strengthen the city’s water distribution network.

The walkout highlighted rare bipartisan frustration, as councillors across political lines blamed civic authorities for failing to respond swiftly enough to public distress. Residents in affected neighbourhoods have complained of daily disruptions, long queues for water, and rising household expenses due to private purchases.

Officials maintained that steps are being taken to improve supply and address technical bottlenecks, but acknowledged that rising demand and infrastructure stress have worsened the situation. The issue is now expected to intensify politically, with pressure mounting on local authorities to deliver immediate relief.

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