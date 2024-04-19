'Was Called For Questioning': AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan Says After Party Claims ED Arrest

After the Aam Admi Party claimed his arrest by the central probe agency Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Waqf Board, AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan said that he had been called for questioning by the ED on Thursday.
"I was called (by ED) for questioning. The Supreme Court had directed me to appear before the ED, so I had come at 11.00 am. I was questioned, and my statement was recorded and now I am leaving," the AAP leader told reporters.
Considering his arrest, senior AAP leaders reached the Khan's residence in Delhi's Okhla area late Thursday evening hours after Khan appeared before the central probe agency.
However, the Enforcement Directorate has not confirmed arresting the AAP leader yet.
How did the AAP leaders react?
AAP leader and Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj said, "How did the ED officials arrive here when he (Khan) hadn't taken any money? Sanjay Singh was also kept in jail for six months and they (ED) are here to arrest him (Khan) on the same pattern so that the AAP government falls."
Anoter Delhi Minister and AAP leader Atishi said, "The case against Amanatullah Khan is false. ED does not have any proof. I want to tell the BJP and the Prime Minister that even if you put all the AAP ministers or workers in jail, we will still stand resolutely behind Arvind Kejriwal."
Case against Amanatullah Khan
The money laundering case against Khan was registered based on FIR lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and three Delhi Police complaints. Last week, the Supreme Court rejected Khan's anticipatory bail plea in the case and directeded him to join the investigation on April 18.
The ED, which had conducted raids on the premises of the AAP MLA, has claimed Khan acquired "huge proceeds of crime" in cash through illegal recruitment of staff in the Delhi Waqf Board and invested those to purchase immovable assets in the name of his associates.
The ED had alleged in a statement that "illegal recruitment" of staff took place in the Waqf Board and "illegal personal gains" were made by unfairly leasing the Waqf Board properties during Khan's chairmanship (2018-2022).