Voting Begins For Jharkhand’s Ramgarh Bypoll; 18 Candidates In Fray

The by-election was necessitated after the disqualification of Congress legislator Mamta Devi, following her conviction in a criminal case.

Voting for the by-election in Ramgarh assembly constituency begins Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

Updated: 27 Feb 2023 8:05 am

Voting for the by-election in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh assembly constituency began at 7 am on Monday amid tight security, a poll official said.

Though 18 candidates, including 14 Independents, are in the fray, the contest will be mainly between the Congress, an ally of the ruling JMM-led coalition, and the AJSU Party, which has tied up with the BJP for the poll.

The by-election was necessitated after the disqualification of Congress legislator Mamta Devi, following her conviction in a criminal case.

The Congress has fielded Mamta Devi’s husband, Bajrang Mahto, from the seat while the AJSU Party has nominated its leader Sunita Choudhary.

Over 3.34 lakh voters, including 1.61 lakh women, are eligible to exercise their franchise in the by-election.

