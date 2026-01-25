Voices From Prison: Art Drawn Inside The Carceral State

A Mumbai-based lawyer, activist and trained cartoonist, Arun Ferreira has long been involved in social and political movements, beginning with his student years at St. Xavier’s College

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Arun Ferreira
Updated on:
Updated on:
Arun Ferreira art, prison art India, art drawn in prison, jail sketches India
Cell Alone: I, me and myself. If only sleep would silently ship me to some sociable shore. Photo: Art work by Arun Ferreira
info_icon

Drawn from inside prison walls, Arun Ferreira’s artworks document incarceration not as an abstract idea but as a lived, grinding reality. A Mumbai-based lawyer, activist and trained cartoonist, Ferreira has long been involved in social and political movements, beginning with his student years at St. Xavier’s College.

His drawings—published over the years in mainstream outlets as well as student and labour magazines—use stark lines and sparse text to interrogate the criminal justice system, prison violence, judicial thinking, and the psychological toll of confinement. From the dehumanisation captured in Honourable Acquittal to the crushing solitude of Cell Alone, and from routine brutality to overcrowded, volatile prisons, these works expose how punishment is normalised, how incarceration is mistaken for reform, and how the human cost of imprisonment is routinely erased.

Arun Ferreira art, prison art India, art drawn in prison, jail sketches India
Honourable Acquittal art: The paradox of our Criminal Justice System that reduces a human to mere animal existence. Photo: Arun Ferreira
info_icon

Honourable Acquittal art: The paradox of our Criminal Justice System that reduces a human to mere animal existence.

prison violence India, criminal justice system India
Court & Jail Art: Judiciary's approach in dealing with social crimes. It creates an illusion that keeping people in prison will solve crime. Photo: Arun Ferreira
info_icon

Court & Jail Art: Judiciary's approach in dealing with social crimes. It creates an illusion that keeping people in prison will solve crime.

political cartoons India, art from jail, incarceration and art, Indian prison conditions
Cell Alone: I, me and myself. If only sleep would silently ship me to some sociable shore. Photo: Arun Ferreira
info_icon

Cell Alone: I, me and myself. If only sleep would silently ship me to some sociable shore.

Arun Ferreira art, prison art India, art drawn in prison
Prison Violence Art: Curses, Kicks, blows and prison discipline is enforced Photo: Arun Ferreira
info_icon

Prison Violence Art: Curses, Kicks, blows and prison discipline is enforced.

Arun Ferreira art, prison art India, art drawn in prison
Prison Reforms: With bursting barracks and scant bails, our prisons are proverbial powder kegs Photo: Arun Ferreira
info_icon

Prison Reforms: With bursting barracks and scant bails, our prisons are proverbial powder kegs.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I: Guwahati Weather Forecast, Barsapara Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

  2. India Vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I Preview: Ishan's Fiery Comeback Puts Sanju Under Pressure As IND Look To Seal Series

  3. Here's How Group C Looks After ICC Remove Bangladesh From 2026 T20 World Cup

  4. T20 World Cup 2026: PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Says Government Will Decide Pakistan’s Participation

  5. India Vs New Zealand 3rd T20I: Check Match Prediction And Head-To-Head Records

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Victoria Mboko Live Score, Australian Open: Can Teen Star Trouble World No. 1?

  2. Marin Cilic Vs Casper Ruud Highlights, AO Open 2026: Norwegian Player Outplays Croatian

  3. Madison Keys Vs Karolina Pliskova, AO 2026: Defending Champion Sets Up Last-16 Clash With Pegula

  4. Australian Open Day 7 Highlights: Djokovic Brings Up 400th Slam Win; Osaka Pulls Out; Wawrinka Bids Adieu

  5. Novak Djokovic Vs Botic Van De Zandschulp Highlights, Australian Open: Serbian Clinches 400th Grand Slam Match Win

Badminton

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  4. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  5. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Chennai Weather Update: Yellow Alert for Heavy Rain Over the Weekend

  2. Jharkhand Risks Losing Rs 2,100 Cr in Central Funds Due To Delay In Municipal Polls

  3. UAPA In J&K: ‘Prolonged Detention And Delayed Trials Make Process The Punishment’

  4. Bharat Ratna Karpoori Thakur’s Birth Anniversary: PM Pays Tribute

  5. Priyanka Gandhi Writes To PM Modi Again Seeking Loan Waiver For Wayanad Landslide Victims

Entertainment News

  1. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  2. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  3. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  4. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  5. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. Russian Air Attacks Hit Ukraine’s Power Grid, Leaving 1.2 Million Without Electricity

  2. Trump Warns Iran As Reports Emerge Of Rising Death Toll From Protest Crackdown

  3. WEF Ends In Davos With Global Warnings, India As Bright Spot

  4. Putin On Trump’s Greenland Bid: ‘None Of Our Business’

  5. Vietnam’s To Lam Wins Second Term As Communist Party Chief

Latest Stories

  1. KIWG 2026: Ladakh And ITBP Set Up Women's Ice Hockey Final, Army Thrash J&K In Men's Category; Snowfall Affects Skating

  2. Uddhav Says BJP Can’t Finish Sena (UBT), Calls It An Idea

  3. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Highlights Round 6 Day 3: CHD, SAUR Win Big, MUM, SER On Verge Of Victory

  4. Delhi NCR Weekend Weather Report: Cloudy Skies with Light Rain Possible

  5. Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Sunny Deol–Varun Dhawan Film Opens Strong

  6. Sinner Vs Spizzirri Highlights, Australian Open 2026 3rd Round: World No. 2 Battles Heat To Book Fourth Round Spot

  7. Australian Open Day 7 Highlights: Djokovic Brings Up 400th Slam Win; Osaka Pulls Out; Wawrinka Bids Adieu

  8. IMD Issues Heavy Snowfall Alert for Jammu & Kashmir Valley