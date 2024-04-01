Vistara Responds After Backlash Over Flight Delays And Cancellations

Vistara, the airline co-owned by Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, has encountered a series of flight delays and cancellations in recent days, as stated by the airline on Monday.
Frustrated passengers voiced their concerns on social media platforms and lodged complaints with regulatory bodies regarding the disruptions.
In response to the situation, Vistara issued an official statement, acknowledging the challenges faced. The statement reads, "We confirm that we have had a number of flight cancellations and unavoidable delays in the last few days due to various operational reasons. Our teams are tirelessly working to stabilising the situation. We regret the inconvenience caused to our valued customers due to these disruptions."
"We have decided to temporarily reduce the number of flights we operate, to ensure adequate connectivity across our network. We have also deployed larger aircraft like our B787-9 Dreamliner and A321neo on select domestic routes to combine flights or accommodate more number of customers, wherever possible," the statement read further.
Vistara said that the airlines will offer alternate flight options or refunds to the affected customers.
“Once again, we understand that these disruptions have caused immense discomfort to our customers, and sincerely apologise to them for the same. We are working towards stabilising the situation and will resume operating our regular capacity very soon," it added.