National

Vistara Responds After Backlash Over Flight Delays And Cancellations

Vistara said that the airlines will offer alternate flight options or refunds to the affected customers.

Advertisement

O
Outlook Web Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Vistara Responds After Backlash Over Flight Delays And Cancellations
info_icon

Vistara, the airline co-owned by Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, has encountered a series of flight delays and cancellations in recent days, as stated by the airline on Monday.

Frustrated passengers voiced their concerns on social media platforms and lodged complaints with regulatory bodies regarding the disruptions.

In response to the situation, Vistara issued an official statement, acknowledging the challenges faced. The statement reads, "We confirm that we have had a number of flight cancellations and unavoidable delays in the last few days due to various operational reasons. Our teams are tirelessly working to stabilising the situation. We regret the inconvenience caused to our valued customers due to these disruptions."

Advertisement

Also Read | From Lunch Menu To TV Timing, What Is Arvind Kejriwal's Tihar Jail Routine

"We have decided to temporarily reduce the number of flights we operate, to ensure adequate connectivity across our network. We have also deployed larger aircraft like our B787-9 Dreamliner and A321neo on select domestic routes to combine flights or accommodate more number of customers, wherever possible," the statement read further.

Vistara said that the airlines will offer alternate flight options or refunds to the affected customers.

“Once again, we understand that these disruptions have caused immense discomfort to our customers, and sincerely apologise to them for the same. We are working towards stabilising the situation and will resume operating our regular capacity very soon," it added.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. 'The Great Indian Kapil Show': Ranbir Kapoor Remembers Father Rishi Kapoor Beating Him When He Was 9
  2. Sports World LIVE: Mirabai Chanu Qualifies For Olympics; Mumbai City FC Inch Closer To ISL League Shield
  3. 'Student Of The Year 3': Karan Johar Reveals 'Nocturnal Burger' Director Reema Maya Will Helm The Web Series
  4. Sena Versus Sena: Mapping Shiv Sena's Ideological Birth, Reign And Split Identity
  5. Women's League Cup: Arsenal Win Record 7th Title, End Chelsea's Quadruple Hopes
  6. Hop, Skip, Slip: Navigating Alliances With Nitish Kumar-Led Party
  7. April Fool's Day: Famous Pranks From Bollywood Movies Which Will Make You Go ROFL
  8. Arvind Kejriwal Arrest News LIVE: Delhi CM Brought To Tihar Jail; ED Says He Named Atishi During Questioning