Villagers Block Delhi-Jaipur Highway Over Non-Construction Of Underpass To Cross Road

The highway was blocked near Rathiwas village and this led to a brief traffic jam, police said.

Protests in Delhi-Jaipur Highway
Residents of three villages on Wednesday blocked the Delhi-Jaipur Highway here to press their demand for either an underpass or a flyover for safely crossing the busy road, police said.

The highway was blocked near Rathiwas village and this led to a brief traffic jam, they said. Police said the demonstrators started moving towards the highway from the village's tempo-stand around noon.

Police personnel tried stop them but they moved on and, after reaching the highway, they blocked it by holding a sit-in, they said.

"The demanded for an underpass at Rathiwas was made about two decades ago. The government and administration had assured us that it will be built. But till date work has not started. We had warned administration. We were forced to block the highway to press our demand," Suresh Kumar, a demonstrator, said.

Sub Divisional Magistrate Darshan Yadav and NHAI officials reached the spot and assured them that their demand would be conveyed to the higher authorities, police said.

A senior police officer said the protesters moved out around 1 pm after a closed cut road from the highway was opened.

