Thursday, Nov 03, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Lawyer Appeals SC To Relieve Him From Vijay Mallya's Case, Says Businessman Has Gone Incommunicado

The court was hearing the petitions filed by Mallya regarding a monetary dispute with the State Bank of India.

Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya
Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Nov 2022 6:27 pm

A lawyer representing Vijay Mallya requested the Supreme Court to be relieved from the case concerning the fugitive businessman on Thursday. He stated that Mallya was untraceable and not responding to any communication.

The apex court was hearing Mallya’s plea against Karnataka High Court’s order, wherein his plea, to restore his appeal filed before the Debt Recovery Appellate Tribunal (DRAT), was dismissed. DRAT had asked Mallya to deposit a sum of Rs 3,101 crore within the prescribed time. His appeal was dismissed in this regard.  

The SC gave a four-month sentence in July to Mallya, accused in a bank loan default case of over Rs 9,000 crore involving his defunct Kingfisher Airlines contempt case. It also stated that Mallya should re-deposit $40 million with interest within four weeks, and his failure to comply would lead to the attachment of properties. 

On November 3, the SC advocate-on-record for Mallya, EC Agarwala, told the bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Hima Kohli that, "As per my information, Mallya resides in the United Kingdom but he is not communicating with me now and all I have is his email address. Since he is not traceable and not appearing anywhere in India, I should be relieved from representing him."

The bench allowed the lawyer to follow the process for discharge from the case and asked him to inform the court registry about his e-mail ID and current residential address of Mallya. The matter is slated for hearing in January 2023.

Earlier this year, the apex court had sentenced Mallya to four months in prison for contempt of court for violating its orders. The court also directed the government authorities to take steps to secure the presence of Mallya in India.

But the beleaguered businessman is yet to appear in India to serve the sentence and is facing extradition proceedings in the UK initiated by the Indian government.

The UK high court cleared Mallya's extradition in April 2020, but the matter has been on hold for two-and-half years now

Related stories

‘Received Best Assurance From UK’: Foreign Secretary Shringla On Vijay Mallya’s Extradition

 

Tags

National Debt Recovery Appellate Tribunal (DRAT) Liquor Baron Vijay Mallya SC Convicts Vijay Mallya SC Lawyer EC Agarwala Justice DY Chandrachud Hima Kohli Kingfisher Airlines Supreme Court
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

What Is Moonlighting? Here’s Why Wipro Fired 300 Employees For Doing It

What Is Moonlighting? Here’s Why Wipro Fired 300 Employees For Doing It

Mumbai Police Registers FIR Against 4 Muslim Clerics For Allegedly Hurting Religious Sentiments

Mumbai Police Registers FIR Against 4 Muslim Clerics For Allegedly Hurting Religious Sentiments