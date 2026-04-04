Victims Of Sectarian Hate: Remembering April 1979 Anti-Ahmadiyya Riots In Kashmir

The wave of violence began in eastern India before moving northward. In Bhadrak, Odisha, Hatim Khan was burnt alive inside his shop. In Bhagalpur, the Ahmadiyya Mission House was attacked and its missionary, Maulana Abdul Rashid Zia, narrowly escaped death. The unrest soon reached Jammu and Kashmir. In Jammu, an Ahmadiyya mosque came under attack but was saved due to timely intervention by security forces. In Srinagar, a large mob surrounded the Ahmadiyya Mission House. Stones were hurled and windows were shattered. According to Maulana Hameed Qowsar, the then missionary in charge, a mob of around 10,000 people gathered on 4 April 1979 carrying petrol cans with the clear intent to burn the mosque. Heavy rain and hail forced the mob to disperse that day. The next day, the mob returned and resumed stone pelting until security forces intervened.