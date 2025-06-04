International

Children Of War: Childhoods Erased In Gaza

What does it mean to grow up in a warzone? In Gaza, children are being buried faster than they can be counted. Schools have become shelters. Shelters have become graves. This photo essay bears witness to Gaza’s youngest survivors, displaced, starving, and grieving. They play amid rubble, queue for bread at dawn, and sleep under tarpaulins instead of roofs. With every frame, we see what the numbers can’t tell us: how war disfigures not just bodies, but childhood itself. Gaza’s children aren’t collateral damage. They are the front line. And they are running out of time.