Saturday, May 28, 2022
Vice President Naidu Unveils Late Karunanidhi's 16-ft Tall Statue In TN

The statue, located at the campus of the multi super specialty government hospital at Omandurar Estate here, is placed a few hundred meters away from the place where the original statue was vandalised 35 years ago in the wake of AIADMK founder M G Ramachandran's death.

Updated: 28 May 2022 6:28 pm

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday unveiled a statue of Dravidian stalwart and five-time Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, the late M Karunanidhi, in the presence of the latter's son and state CM M K Stalin here.

The statue, located at the campus of the multi super specialty government hospital at Omandurar Estate here, is placed a few hundred meters away from the place where the original statue was vandalised 35 years ago in the wake of AIADMK founder M G Ramachandran's death.

The 16-feet high bronze statue is mounted on a 14-foot high pedestal. After the formal unveiling, the Vice President, accompanied by the chief minister and other leaders paid floral tributes to a portrait of Karunanidhi kept near the statue.

Periyar (rationalist leader E V Ramasamy) wanted to install a statue of Kalaignar (as Karunanidhi was known). But after Periyar's death his wife Maniammai took the initiative along with the Dravidar Kazhagam to  install his statue on Anna Salai, Stalin said.

"The statue was vandalised by certain evil forces out of political malice following the death of MGR (as Ramachandran was addressed)," Stalin said in his epistle to his DMK workers on Friday.

-With PTI Input

National Vice President Of India Late Karunanidhi's Statue Infrastructure Tamil Nadu M. Venkaiah Naidu Chennai Tamil Nadu
