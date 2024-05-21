National

Vice President Dhankhar Likely To Represent India At Raisi's Funeral: Sources

They said Dhankhar is likely to leave for Iran on Wednesday. A one-day state mourning is being observed across India on Tuesday as a mark of respect for Raisi

File Photo
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar | File Photo
info_icon

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar is likely to represent India at the funeral of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a helicopter crash, sources said on Tuesday.

They said Dhankhar is likely to leave for Iran on Wednesday. A one-day state mourning is being observed across India on Tuesday as a mark of respect for Raisi.

The Iranian president, the country's foreign minister and several other officials were found dead on Monday, hours after their helicopter crashed in a foggy, mountainous region in the northwestern part of the country, Iran state media reported.

Raisi, 63, and his entourage were heading to the city of Tabriz after returning from a visit to a locality on the Azerbaijan-Iran border on Sunday.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Bengaluru Airport Retracts New Entry Fee Policy For Private, Commercial Vehicles
  2. Vice President Dhankhar Likely To Represent India At Raisi's Funeral: Sources
  3. Can Court Examine Legality Of Arrest After Cognisance Of ED's Complaint Taken: SC To Hemant Soren
  4. UP: Mentally Unstable Mother Slits Toddler's Throat, Tries To Kill Self
  5. GOA: Infra Work For Tamnar Power Project To Be Completed By August, Says Minister Dhavalikar
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Horizon: An American Saga’ Cannes 2024 Premiere: Sienna Miller, Kevin Costner And More Clicked
  2. Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Ties The Knot With Beau Evan McClintock, Shares Pictures On Her Social Media
  3. Maddock Films' Unveils 'Munjya', Movie To Release On June 7
  4. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Has THIS To Say On Quitting Dibakar Banerjee's 'LSD 2'
  5. 'Blackout' Teaser Review: Vikrant Massey-Mouni Roy Promise A Laughter Riot In This Heist Comedy
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: Satwik-Chirag Return To Top Of BWF Rankings
  2. BWF Rankings: Badminton Men's Doubles Duo Satwik-Chirag Reclaim Number 1 Spot
  3. RR Vs RCB, IPL 2024 Eliminator Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan, Bangladesh
  4. MS Dhoni Retirement: Five Best Moments Of The CSK Legend In IPL History
  5. EPL: Salah Hints At Liverpool Stay, Pays Tribute To Jurgen Klopp
World News
  1. Ocean Water Speeds Up Antarctica's 'Doomsday Glacier' Melting, Study Warns Of Rise In Sea Levels
  2. Australia And New Zealand Begin Evacuating Nationals From Unrest In New Caledonia
  3. Sri Lanka Joins List Of Countries Eyeing BRICS Membership This Year
  4. Yemen's Iran-Backed Houthi Rebels Claim They Shot Down Another US Drone
  5. Schengen Visas To Cost 12% More From June | All You Need To Know
Latest Stories
  1. Rajiv Gandhi Death Anniversary: Rahul Remembers Father, PM Modi Pays Tribute
  2. Manish Sisodia's Judicial Custody Extended Till May 31 By Delhi Court In Excise Policy Case
  3. Iran Helicopter Crash That Killed President Raisi, Foreign Minister Caused By 'Technical Failure': Report
  4. 'Am I Ok?' Trailer Review: Dakota Johnson Embarks On A Journey Of Self-Discovery In A Friendship Dramedy
  5. 'L2: Empuraan' First Look: Mohanlal Exudes Swag As Khureshi Abraam In An All-Black Avatar
  6. MSBSHSE 12th Result 2024 Declared, 93.37% Students Pass | How And Where To Check Maharashtra Board HSC Result
  7. Today's Sports News LIVE: Satwik-Chirag Return To Top Of BWF Rankings
  8. Elections 2024 LIVE: 'I Will Visit Sandeshkhali': Bengal CM; EC Censures BJP's Abhijit Gangopadhyay Over Remarks On Mamata