Thursday, May 19, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Varanasi Court Fixes May 23 For Next Hearing In Gyanvapi Case

Two petitions filed in the Gyanvapi case were to be heard on Wednesday, but due to a lawyers' strike over the remarks of a special secretary-level official, the hearings could not be held.

Varanasi Court Fixes May 23 For Next Hearing In Gyanvapi Case
Security at Gyanvapi Mosque PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 May 2022 5:30 pm

A Varanasi court hearing the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri case on Thursday posted the matter to May 23 for the next hearing.

Both the parties filed their objections and counter-objections on Thursday. In view of the Supreme Court's order to the lower court not to proceed with the matter till Friday, it fixed May 23 for the next hearing, Madan Mohan Yadav, the lawyer representing the Hindu side, said.

Two petitions filed in the Gyanvapi case were to be heard on Wednesday, but due to a lawyers' strike over the remarks of a special secretary-level official, the hearings could not be held.

Related stories

HC Sets Aside Delhi Government's Doorstep Ration Delivery Scheme

Samajwadi Party MP Asks Opposition To Counter Shivling 'Propaganda'

BJP Misusing Central Agencies, Law Will Take Own Course: Mamata Banerjee Amid SSC Row

The strike call was given by the Banaras Bar Association and the Central Bar Association and the hearing was scheduled on the same on Thursday.

On Tuesday, Rekha Pathak, Manju Vyas and Sita Sahu had filed an application in the court, stating that there is a basement in the wall on the east side of the place where a Shivling is situated, which has been sealed with brick, stone and cement, while the basement in front of the face of Nandi is covered with brick stone sand, bamboo debris and the court-appointed team should carry out its work by getting it removed.

They had also asked for orders to the commission to report the length, width and height of the Shivling, besides to open the door of the west wall, which has been covered with debris inside the barricading, and to carry out its work there.

Accepting the application, the court had said it would hear the matter on Wednesday.

Another petition was filed on Tuesday on behalf of District Government Advocate Mahendra Pandey, demanding removal of fish from the water of a man-made pond located on the premises of the mosque and the shifting of the pipeline of the "wazoo khana", which was to be heard by the court.

Tags

National Gyanvapi Mosque Gyanvapi Case Gyanvapi Mosque Case Gyanvapi Masjid Complex Gyanvapi Masjid Varanasi Court Court Hearing Temple-Mosque Dispute Uttar Pradesh
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

'KGF Chapter 2' To Stream On Amazon Prime Video On Rental

'KGF Chapter 2' To Stream On Amazon Prime Video On Rental

How Climate Change Is Impacting India's Food Security

How Climate Change Is Impacting India's Food Security