National

Uttarakhand: Rescue Work Continues In Rudraprayag After Cloud-Burst

NDRF men evacuated several stranded pilgrims during the second day of their rescue operation following cloud-burst and heavy rains near Lincholi, in Rudraprayag.

Cloudburst at Junglechatti near Lincholi | Photo: PTI

SDRF personnel evacuate stranded people after cloudburst at Junglechatti near Lincholi, in Rudraprayag district.

2/9
Stranded pilgrims being attended by NDRF men
Stranded pilgrims being attended by NDRF men | Photo: PTI

Stranded pilgrims being attended by NDRF men as the rescue operation is in progress on the second day following cloud-burst and heavy rains near Lincholi, in Rudraprayag.

3/9
NDRF men evecuate stranded pilgrims
NDRF men evecuate stranded pilgrims | Photo: PTI

NDRF men evecuate stranded pilgrims during the second day of their rescue operation following cloud-burst and heavy rains near Lincholi, in Rudraprayag.

4/9
Pilgrims stranded on the Lincholi are being rescued by NDRF
Pilgrims stranded on the Lincholi are being rescued by NDRF | Photo: PTI

NDRF men evecuate stranded pilgrims during the second day of their rescue operation following cloud-burst and heavy rains near Lincholi, in Rudraprayag.

5/9
NDRF personnel during a rescue operation at Lincholi, in Rudraprayag
NDRF personnel during a rescue operation at Lincholi, in Rudraprayag | Photo: PTI

NDRF personnel evecuate stranded pilgrims during the second day of their rescue operation following cloudburst and heavy rains near Lincholi, in Rudraprayag.

6/9
Gaurikund footbpath damaged due to cloud-burst
Gaurikund footbpath damaged due to cloud-burst | Photo: PTI

Gaurikund footbpath damaged due to cloud-burst in Lincholi, Rambada.

7/9
SDRF personnel at Junglechatti in Rudraprayag
SDRF personnel at Junglechatti in Rudraprayag | Photo: PTI

SDRF personnel carry out rescue operation after cloudburst at Junglechatti near Lincholi, in Rudraprayag district.

8/9
A damaged road at Junglechatti after Cloudburst
A damaged road at Junglechatti after Cloudburst | Photo: PTI

A damaged road after cloudburst at Junglechatti near Lincholi, in Rudraprayag district.

9/9
Stranded pilgrims being offered assistance at a relief camp
Stranded pilgrims being offered assistance at a relief camp | Photo: PTI

Stranded pilgrims being offered fruits and other assistance at a relief camp during the second day of the rescue operation following cloud-burst and heavy rains near Lincholi, in Rudraprayag.

