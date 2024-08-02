Uttarakhand: Rescue Work Continues In Rudraprayag After Cloud-Burst

SDRF personnel evacuate stranded people after cloudburst at Junglechatti near Lincholi, in Rudraprayag district.
Stranded pilgrims being attended by NDRF men as the rescue operation is in progress on the second day following cloud-burst and heavy rains near Lincholi, in Rudraprayag.
NDRF men evecuate stranded pilgrims during the second day of their rescue operation following cloud-burst and heavy rains near Lincholi, in Rudraprayag.
Gaurikund footbpath damaged due to cloud-burst in Lincholi, Rambada.
SDRF personnel carry out rescue operation after cloudburst at Junglechatti near Lincholi, in Rudraprayag district.
A damaged road after cloudburst at Junglechatti near Lincholi, in Rudraprayag district.
Stranded pilgrims being offered fruits and other assistance at a relief camp during the second day of the rescue operation following cloud-burst and heavy rains near Lincholi, in Rudraprayag.