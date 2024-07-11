Close Call For Workers Clearing Debris At Badrinath National Highway | WATCH

Workers clearing the Badrinath National Highway had a close call this morning as boulder pieces fell from a mountain while they were at work, prompting them to rush down the hell with the rocks sliding down right behind them.
Thankfully, a major tragedy was diverted because of their alertness. The incident, which took place in Uttarakhand's Chamoli, was also caught on cam. The video is now going viral.
WATCH:
As many as 241 excavators have been deployed by the Border Road Organisation (BRO) to clear the road at Joshimath.
The Badrinath highway, which had already been closed due to landslide debris for the last couple of days, was once again hit by a landslide near Patalganga between Pipalkoti and Joshimath.
Chamoli District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana told news agency ANI, "Badrinath Highway 07 is blocked due to heavy debris falling from the hill on the road in Bhanerpani, Joshimath."
District disaster management officials said that around 11:15 am, a large part of the hill slid down without any rain in the region.
The massive portion fell right over the mouth of a tunnel along the highway, damaging it in the process as it brought with it lakhs of tonnes of soil, stones and big boulders.
Given the frequent landslides in the area, the tunnel was built a few years ago to facilitate commute.
Vikram Singh from Lanji village said that the landslide was so powerful that the entire Alaknanda and Patal Ganga valley seemed to tremble for a few seconds. The Lanji village is situated on the other side of the Alaknanda river, which is opposite to the tunnel.
Voters going to cast their votes in the bypoll to the Badrinath assembly seat, though in fear, spectated the huge cloud of dust and debris rising in the air as the landslide took place.
Uttarakhand Weather
According to the India Meteorological Department fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning is very likely over Uttarakhand and central India during the next days.
In its weather forecast, the MeT office said that "isolated heavy rainfall" is very likely over Uttarakhand during July 11 and 15.
Additionally, the Himalayan state also has an alert for "isolated very heavy rainfall" for July 12.
(With PTI inputs)