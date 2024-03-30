Uttar Pradesh: Woman, 3 Children Die In Cylinder Blast At Home In Deoria

A cylinder blast on Saturday killed a woman and her three children in their house in Deoria district of Uttar Pradesh.
The victims lived in the Dumri village of Deoria.
Deoria Superintendent of Police (SP) Sankalp Sharma said that the fire occurred on Saturday morning when the woman was using the kitchen.
The fire officials reached shortly at the site and was able to douse the blaze.
Sharma told India Today, "The cylinder blast occurred when the woman was preparing tea and breakfast for her family. She and her three children died in the blast. Fire has been doused. There were no injuries. We are investigating."
As per reports, the Police and forensic officials reached the spot and were investigating.