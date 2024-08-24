Uttar Pradesh: SP-Congress Begin Deliberations Over By-poll Seat Sharing

Ahead of the upcoming by-polls in 10 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party(SP) and Congress have started their deliberations on the seat-sharing formula, reports said.
The SP is planning to adopt the formula of 'give from one hand, take from another hand' with Congress, according to which, it will demand 10 to 12 seats from the Maha Vikas Aghadi(MVA) in Maharashtra Assembly polls in return for seats in UP, India Today reported.
Besides, the reports said, the SP may also demand five seats from Congress in Haryana. In return, the Congress may get two Assembly seats in the UP by-elections, it added.
The Election Commission of India(ECI) has already announced the election schedule for Haryana and Maharashtra.
Reportedly, if Congress agrees to SP's seat-sharing formula in Maharashtra and Haryana, then SP may consider giving Ghaziabad's Majhwa Assembly seat and Mirzapur seat to Congress.
Samajwadi Party national spokesperson, Rajendra Chaudhary told India Today, "The party has great coordination with the Congress, and by-elections seat sharing will be sorted out. The party is looking at expansion in Maharashtra and Haryana. We are hopeful for a satisfactory number in exchange for seats to Congress in the UP by-elections."
The by-elections were deemed necessary as the ten seats fell vacant after nine assembly members, including SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, were elected to Lok Sabha, while SP MLA from Kanpur's Sisamau Assembly seat, Irfan Solanki, was disqualified after he was sentenced to jail in a criminal case.
Out of ten seats, the SP had five seats—Karhal, Sisamau, Milkipur, Katehari and Kundarki, while the BJP and Majhwan Nishad Party had Ghaziabad, Phulpur, Khair seats, and RLD had Mirapur.