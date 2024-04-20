National

UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad Results Announcement: Find Out Where And How To Check Your Scores

Students can view their results on the official websites upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in once the link is active after the presser.

(representative image)
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad is set to be announced the UP Class 10 Results 2024 today via a press conference at 2 PM.

Where To Check UPMSP 10th And 12th Board Results?

Class 10 and 12 students who appeared for the exams can now check the scorecards at the official website — 

upmsp.edu.in

upresults.nic.in 

How To Check UPMSP board results?

To verify your marksheet follow these steps:

  • go to the official website

  • select the 'Results' section on the homepage

  • access the UP Board Result 2024 link

  • input your roll number and date of birth in the specified area

  • view the UPMSP result 2024

  • save the result for later use

UPMSP Board Results 2023: Passing Percentage And Toppers

The board achieved an overall pass rate of 89.78% for 10th grade in 2023. Girls outperformed boys, achieving a pass rate of 93.34%. Priyanshi Soni from Sita Bal Vidya Mandir Inter College, Sitapur, secured the top position in the exam with a score of 590 out of 600.

This year, almost 29.47 lakh students enrolled for the Class 10 exams, with 15.71 lakh being male candidates and 13.76 lakh being female candidates. According to reports, approximately 4.31 lakh students, comprising 2,08,953 Class 10 students and 2,22,618 Class 12 students, did not take their UP Board exam this year.

