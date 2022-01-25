Tuesday, Jan 25, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022: Congress Leader RPN Singh Announces Him Joining BJP

Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022: Former Union Minister RPN Singh was on Monday included in the Congress list of 30 star campaigners for the first phase of elections in UP.

Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022: Congress Leader RPN Singh Announces Him Joining BJP
RPN Singh resigns from Congress. - PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Jan 2022 3:24 pm

Former Union Minister and Congress leader RPN Singh on Tuesday said he is joining the BJP.

Singh is the second big exit from the Congress in Uttar Pradesh after Jitin Prasada quit it last year. Prasada joined the BJP and later became a minister in the Uttar Pradesh government led by Yogi Adityanath.

“This is a new beginning for me and I look forward to my contribution to nation building under the visionary leadership & guidance of the Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi, BJP president Shri @JPNadda ji & Honourable Home Minister @AmitShah ji,” Singh tweeted.

In a letter to Congress President Sonia Gandhi, he said, "I hereby tender my resignation from the primary membership of the Congress party with immediate effect."

"I thank you for providing me an opportunity to serve the nation, the people and the party," he also said.

Singh is also the in-charge for Jharkhand affairs of the party, where the party is in power along with the JMM.

He has earlier represented the Padrauna assembly constituency and had defeated Swami Prasad Maurya from Kushinagar in the 2009 Lok Sabha polls.

Singh was  on Monday included in the Congress list of 30 star campaigners for the first phase of elections in Uttar Pradesh.
 

Tags

National Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 Congress BJP Uttar Pradesh Amit Shah JP Nadda Narendra Modi Elections 2022
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Maharashtra: Police Crack Murder Case With Torn Medical Prescription, Arrests 3

Maharashtra: Police Crack Murder Case With Torn Medical Prescription, Arrests 3

Outlook SpeakoutChhattisgarh 2021 Achiever: Sheetal Chetriya Sangathan Nagar Palika Parishad Kumhari

Delhi Govt Offices To Only Have Ambedkar And Bhagat Singh Photos: CM

Israeli Envoy Praises Ties With India, Says It's Time To Shape Next 30 Years Of Relations

Mumbai: AQI Touches 271, Air Quality 'Severe' In Some Parts Of City

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Security personnel check an area at Vijay Chowk ahead of Republic Day, in New Delhi.

Delhi Security Beefed Up Ahead Of Republic Day 2022 Celebrations

Students wearing masks wait at the gate of a school to attend classes in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, Mumbai.

Mumbai Students Mask Up As Schools Reopen After Covid-19 Scare

Members of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces, volunteer military units of the Armed Forces, train in a city park in Kyiv, Ukraine. Dozens of civilians have been joining Ukraine's army reserves in recent weeks amid fears about Russian invasion.

Photo Gallery: Ukrainian Soldiers On Their Feet Amid Russian Threat

Alize Cornet of France reacts after defeating Simona Halep of Romania in their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 8: Alize Cornet Steals The Show As Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas Enter Quarters

The first time we saw the director acting in a film was in the 1969 romance drama 'Aradhna'. In the film he played the role of lead actor Rajesh Khanna's friend and was seen in a few scenes in the film. The film also starred actress Sharmila Tagore in the lead role.

On Subhash Ghai's 77th Birthday, 5 Memorable Cameos In His Movies