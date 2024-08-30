National

Life Term For Anti-National Posts, Up To Rs 8 Lakh For Influencers Promoting Govt Schemes: UP's New Social Media Policy

The new policy offers payments to influencers and account holders on platforms like Facebook, X, Instagram, and YouTube for promoting government schemes.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath | Photo: PTI


The Uttar Pradesh government has introduced a new social media policy that offers financial incentives to influencers for promoting government policies and imposes severe penalties for "objectionable" content. The Uttar Pradesh Digital Media Policy, 2024, was reportedly approved by Yogi Adityanath's Cabinet on Tuesday.

As per the reports, the policy offers payments to influencers and account holders on platforms like Facebook, X, Instagram, and YouTube for promoting government schemes. The amount varies depending on the platform, content type, and the number of followers or subscribers. 

Journalists from print and electronic media carried placards and wore black cloth tied on their mouths in a silent protest against the killing of journalist in Palestinian on International Day in support of Palestinian Journalists. (Representational Image) - (Photo by: Abhisek Saha via Getty Images)
Press Freedom Under Fire: Indian Journalists Who Faced Death And Detention

BY Outlook Web Desk

UP's New Social Media Policy: Breakdown Of Payments

As per the draft document of the policy, accessed by India Today, the Uttar Pradesh government will pay influencers and account holders on social media platforms up to Rs 8 lakh per month.

Video, Reels, and Podcasts on Facebook and Instagram

    - Category A: Rs 5 lakh per month

    - Category B: Rs 4 lakh per month

    - Category C: Rs 3 lakh per month

    - Category D: Rs 2 lakh per month

Written Posts on Facebook, X Or Instagram

  •  Per post:

        - Category A: Rs 10,000

        - Category B: Rs 8,000

        - Category C: Rs 6,000

        - Category D: Rs 5,000

  • Maximum monthly limit:

    - Category A: Rs 50,000

        - Category B: Rs 40,000

        - Category C: Rs 30,000

        - Category D: Rs 20,000

  •  YouTube

    - Displaying government video advertisements: Rs 1 lakh per video

    - Creating content on government topics: Rs 2 lakh per content

    - Maximum monthly limit under four categories:

        - Category A: Rs 8 lakh

        - Category B: Rs 7 lakh

        - Category C: Rs 6 lakh

        - Category D: Rs 4 lakh

What Are The Penalties?

The policy also includes stringent measures against those producing content deemed "anti-national, obscene, or objectionable". Such content could result in severe legal consequences, with penalties ranging from three years of imprisonment to a life term. 

Previously, such actions were addressed under Sections 66E and 66F of the Information Technology (IT) Act, which deals with privacy violations and cyberterrorism, respectively.

Reacting to the government's decision, Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera took to platform X, questioning the potential misuse of the policy. He expressed concern over the definitions of offensive content and whether criticisms of the government would be classified as anti-national.

Pawan Khera said in his statement on X: "Will anti-BJP or anti-government comments be considered 'anti-national'? What is the definition of 'offensive comment'? Are the double engine governments now preparing to stifle freedom of expression? Due to the opposition of INDIA alliance, Modi government had to withdraw the Broadcast Bill, 2024. Is dictatorship now being brought in through the backdoor?"



