Monday, Feb 21, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

UP Elections: ‘BJP Doing Step-Motherly Treatment To Raebareli,’ Says Sonia Gandhi

UP Polls: Congress president Sonia Gandhi accused BJP of doing ‘step-motherly’ treatment with Raebareli, while urging people to vote for her party.

UP Elections: ‘BJP Doing Step-Motherly Treatment To Raebareli,’ Says Sonia Gandhi
Congress president Sonia Gandhi.(File photo) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Feb 2022 4:34 pm

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday accused the BJP of meting out "step-motherly" treatment to Raebareli and urged people to vote for her party candidates in the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls. 

Gandhi also hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, accusing them of mismanagement during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Related stories

UP Elections 2022: Sonia Gandhi Not In Congress' Star Campaigner List

Efforts On To Erase ‘Ganga Jamuni’ Culture Of India: Congress President Sonia Gandhi

Mamata Effect? Sonia Gandhi Meets Top Oppn Leaders Amid MP Suspension Row

"It's going to be an important election because for the last five years you have seen a government which did nothing except divide people," Gandhi said during a virtual address on the last day of the poll campaign for fourth phase. 

Sonia Gandhi is an MP from Raebareli which goes to polls on February 23.
 

Tags

National Elections 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 Uttar Pradesh Sonia Gandhi Raebareli BJP Congress Yogi Adityanath Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) COVID-19 MPs - Members Of Parliament
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Lalu Prasad Yadav Given Jail Term In Fodder Scam: A Timeline Of Events

Lalu Prasad Yadav Given Jail Term In Fodder Scam: A Timeline Of Events

KCR Goes All Out To Form 'Third Front' To Take On BJP At Centre, Will He Succeed?

Fodder Scam: RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav Gets 5 Years Imprisonment, Fined Rs 60 Lakh

61.61% Turnout In 3rd Phase Of UP Polls

SC Agrees To Listing Of Plea Seeking Cancellation Offline Board Exams For Classes 10, 12

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Villagers work to extinguish a fire that consumes a forest near Ituzaingo, Corrientes province, Argentina.

Pampas On Fire

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain holds up his trophy after winning the final match of the Rio Open tennis tournament against Diego Schwartzman of Argentina, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Rio Open: Teen Carlos Alcaraz Beats Diego Schwartzman To Claim Singles Title

A child dressed as Coraza character participates in the celebration of the recognition of the Pawkar Raymi or Flowering Festival by the government, in Peguche, Ecuador

Fiesta Of The Flowering Of The Maize

India's captain Rohit Sharma holds the winners trophy after their win in the third Twenty20 international cricket match against West Indies in Kolkata. Indian won the series 3-0.

IND Vs WI, 3rd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer Shine As India Seal 3-0 Series Sweep

A child sticks a drawing on a wall at a newly renovated creche, at Mandoli Jail in New Delhi. As schools reopened after a long hiatus imposed due to COVID-19, the children lodged in women centric jail no 16 in Mandoli have also joined their newly renovated creche.

Education For All

Deepak Patel, who came all the way from Nagpur, poses with the Tricolour painted on his body.

IND Vs WI, 3rd T20I: Cricket-starved Fans Throng Eden Gardens For Series Finale