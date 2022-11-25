Friday, Nov 25, 2022
UP Police Arrests ‘Criminal’ Who Supported Accused In Shraddha Walkar Murder Case

Uttar Pradesh: The arrested man had pretended himself as Muslim and justified the gruesome murder, while expressing his support to the accused, Aaftab Amin Poolawala.

Shraddha Walker murder case
Shraddha Walker murder case. Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade

Updated: 25 Nov 2022 2:45 pm

A man was arrested by police in Uttar Pradesh after he expressed his support to the accused in brutal Shraddha Walkar murder case.

The arrested man pretended himself to be a Muslim, according to the report in NDTV.

He supported Aaftab Amin Poolawala, who brutally murdered his live-in girlfriend Walkar (27) and chopped her body into 35 pieces, the report mentioned

The report said the arrested man Vikas Kumar is a resident of Sikandrabad in Bulandshahr district.

Kumar, the report said had justified Aaftab's actions, while stating that  the later’s act was out of rage.

"Vikas has a criminal record, with cases registered against him in Bulandshahr and Noida relating to theft and carrying illegal arms," the report quoted Bulandshahr SSP Shlok Kumar as having said.


 

