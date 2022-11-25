UP Police Arrests ‘Criminal’ Who Supported Accused In Shraddha Walkar Murder Case

A man was arrested by police in Uttar Pradesh after he expressed his support to the accused in brutal Shraddha Walkar murder case.

The arrested man pretended himself to be a Muslim, according to the report in NDTV.

He supported Aaftab Amin Poolawala, who brutally murdered his live-in girlfriend Walkar (27) and chopped her body into 35 pieces, the report mentioned

The report said the arrested man Vikas Kumar is a resident of Sikandrabad in Bulandshahr district.

Kumar, the report said had justified Aaftab's actions, while stating that the later’s act was out of rage.

"Vikas has a criminal record, with cases registered against him in Bulandshahr and Noida relating to theft and carrying illegal arms," the report quoted Bulandshahr SSP Shlok Kumar as having said.



