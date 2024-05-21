National

UP: Mentally Unstable Mother Slits Toddler's Throat, Tries To Kill Self

The 30-year-old woman, Nadia, also allegedly slit her own throat after killing her child but was rescued in an injured condition

Representational Image
Mentally unstable women kills her daughter | Photo: Representational Image
info_icon

A mentally unstable woman allegedly murdered her 15-month-old daughter by slitting her throat with a sharp-edged weapon here, police said on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old woman, Nadia, also allegedly slit her own throat after killing her child but was rescued in an injured condition, they added.

The incident took place in the Utraula area of Balrampur on Monday evening , the police said.

After getting information from the family's neighbours, a police team reached the spot and admitted the injured woman to the Trauma Centre in Lucknow, where her condition was stated to be critical, Utraula SHO Sanjay Kumar Dubey said.

The SHO said Nadia was mentally ill and was undergoing treatment.

The child's body has been sent for the postmortem and a probe is on in the matter, he added.

