UP: Man Sets His Mother On Fire Inside Police Station In Aligarh, Then Records Video

Cops said that the incident took place due to a family dispute regarding a land, because of which Hemlata had even filed an FIR.

X/@Sonveer767012
Screengrabs from the video | Photo: X/@Sonveer767012
A man set ablaze his mother inside a police station premise in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. Though cops threw mud, water and gunny sacks over the woman to douse the fire and admitted her to a hospital, Hemlata succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

The disturbing incident, which took place at around 2 pm at Aligarh's Khair police station, was caught on the CCTV.

The woman rushed doused with petrol, was seen running into the police station, when she was set on fire by a man next to her. According to the police, the man was her son Gaurav, NDTV reported.

The lighter fell out of the woman's hands, when the son picks it up and sets her on fire. Massive flames were seen erupting as the woman was set ablaze, with people nearby backing off from her. The son fell to the ground, got up and recorded the incident.

Senior Superintendent of Police Sanjiv Suman said that the 22-year-old son had been arrested.

"On 16th July, information was received from Khair PS that a woman was set ablaze by her son in front of the Station's gate. Taking swift action, the fire was doused off and the woman was rushed to a hospital. The woman's son has been detained and he is being questioned," Khair Circle Officer Rajeev Dwivedi said. Reportedly, Hemlata had suffered 40 per cent burns.

Dwivedi added that investigation into the FIR filed for the family dispute is also underway.

Aligarh SPRA said that the woman was admitted to the hospital for immediate treatment, however, she died during treatment.

"Legal proceedings for postmortem of the body are being done. There is peace at the spot," he added.

