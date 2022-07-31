Sunday, Jul 31, 2022
UP CM Visits Ayodhya, Takes Stock Of Ram Temple Construction

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the Ram Jnmabhoomi site and took stock of the temple construction work.

Yogi Adiyanath in Ayodhya (PTI Photo

Updated: 31 Jul 2022 8:54 pm

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday performed worship at the Hanuman Garhi and at the Ram Janmabhoomi site, and also took stock of the temple construction work.

From Ram Janmabhoomi, Adityanath reached Digambar Akhara and paid tributes to Mahant Ramchandra Das Paramhans on his 19th death anniversary. Paramhans, the first president of Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas, was active in the Ram Mandir movement from 1949 till the demolition of the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri mosque disputed structure on December 6, 1992.

 "Paramhans Ramchandra Das will always remain the source of inspiration for all of us. The main role he played in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement cannot be described in words. The result of the struggle is that after 500 years, and under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a grand temple of Ram Lalla is being built with the blessings of all the saints," Adityanath said. 

Tags

National Yogi Adityanath Ram Temple Ayodhya Ram Lalla Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Mosque Dispute
