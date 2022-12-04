UP CM Hears Grievances Of People, Directs Officials To Take Action Against Land Grabbers

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday heard the grievances of nearly 200 people and ordered officials to take strict legal action against land grabbers.

While addressing ‘Janata Darshan’ in front of the Mahant Digvijay Nath Smriti Auditorium at the Gorakhnath temple, Adityanath also instructed the officials to get houses built for the poor and needy.

On the complaints of land grabbing, the chief minister said that strict legal action would be ensured in such cases and those involved in such acts should be given appropriate lessons.

A woman spoke about the problem of housing during 'Janata Darshan' on which Adityanath promptly instructed the district magistrate to provide a house to her as per the norms. "Keep the work of public welfare on priority and ensure that the problem of every victim is resolved quickly,"Adityanath said.

He said that no treatment would be discontinued because of a lack of funding for it.

(With PTI Inputs)