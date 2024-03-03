Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said those playing with the future of the youth in the state will rot in jail for the rest of their lives while the properties of their parents and grand parents will be confiscated.

Addressing the students at the Rajkiya Jubilee Inter College ground during the smartphone/tablet distribution event, Adityanath said not only the cities of Uttar Pradesh will be smart, but also the youth of the state with smartphones and smart classes.

In the programme, 1,500 students were provided with tablets and 3,000 students received smartphones.