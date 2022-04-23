UP: 129 People Test Positive For Hepatitis C In Sambhal Village

Administrative and health department officials have sprung into action after 129 people in a village here tested positive for Hepatitis C infection.

Of the 233 people of Ramnagar village of Asmoli area, tested recently for Hepatitis C, 129 were found positive for the infection, informed Dr Manoj Chaudhary, Incharge of primary health centre (PHC) Asmoli.

Hepatitis C is a viral infection which is primarily transmitted through blood, Chaudhary informed.

Following the findings, the District Magistrate Manish Bansal has directed officials to make arrangements for clean drinking water in the village.

"The officials concerned have been asked to ensure proper treatment of those tested positive with Hepatitis C infection. Arrangements are also being made to supply clean drinking water to the villagers" said the DM.

"The pollution control board is already looking into the issue in which they found pollution of underground water. The remaining tests in the area will be conducted within a week's time," he added.