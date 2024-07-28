Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy was rushed to hospital after suffering a nosebleed during a press conference on Sunday. Kumaraswamy, who is the JD(S) second-in-command, was addressing reporters after a meeting with the BJP leaders when he noticed blood coming out of his nose.
The Union Minister, who holds the steel and heavy industries portfolio, tried to wipe off the blood, but soon it began trickling down his chin and then fell on his white shirt for everyone to see. His son Nikhil Kumaraswamy quickly rushed him to a private hospital.
Later speaking to the media, Nikhil said there was nothing to worry as the doctors were attending to him. According to him, due to the hectic schedule, his father did not take rest, which could be the reason behind the incident.
The press conference was held after a meeting of the BJP-JD(S) coordination committee, where it was decided to begin a week-long protest march from Bengaluru to Mysuru, starting August 3.
The march, which will take seven days to reach Mysuru, aims to demand a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into a multi-crore site allotment scam in Mysuru and the resignation of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over allegations of illegal land allotments to his family members.