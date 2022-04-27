Union Cabinet Approves Amalgamation Of CDC With CSIR

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the amalgamation of Consultancy Development Centre (CDC) along with its manpower, moveable assets and liabilities with the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR). CSIR and CDC are two separate autonomous bodies under the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR), Ministry of Science and Technology.

The Union Cabinet was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. An official statement said the amalgamation of two societies will not only streamline in department but CSIR will be befitted by experienced staff of CDC in the field of consultancy in education, export of technologies etc.

The amalgamation is expected to add value to CSIR needs for techno-commercial assessment of projects, socio-economic impact analysis of CSIR technologies deployed in the field, selection of appropriate consultants for carrying out detailed design and engineering for development of prototypes based on CSIR technologies and translation of CSIR technologies to cater to stakeholder requirements and for market readiness and business development activities.

"The existing 13 employees of CDC shall be accommodated in CSIR by creating thirteen supernumerary posts. The premises occupied by CDC at the India Habitat Centre, New Delhi, will be surrendered to India Habitat Centre for re-allocation and realized amount from re-allocation will be deposited in the Consolidated Fund of India," it said. After amalgamation, all moveable assets and liabilities of CDC shall stand transferred to CSIR.

