Sunday, Jun 12, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Ukraine Wins 2nd Straight Game In Nations League

Ukraine wins the Nations League with three phenomenal goals.

Ukraine Wins 2nd Straight Game In Nations League
Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix via AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Jun 2022 9:55 pm


Lodz (Poland), Jun 11 (AP) Ukraine earned its second straight win in the Nations League, beating Armenia 3-0 Saturday thanks to three second-half goals in a game played in neutral territory in Lodz, Poland.


The Ukrainians, who cannot play at home because of the invasion by Russia, scored through Ruslan Malinovskyi, Oleksandr Karavaev and Vitaliy Mykolenko to follow up a 1-0 win at Ireland on Wednesday.


They have bounced back well from losing a World Cup qualification playoff against Wales on Sunday.


Ireland hosts Scotland in the other game in the group on Saturday.


The day's headline match comes in the top-tier group as England plays at home to Italy in a repeat of last year's European Championship final.

Tags

National Phenomenal Goals Ukraine Nations League World Cup Qualification Ireland Europe Championship Finals Poland
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Cannes 2022: How The Russia-Ukraine War Has Been A Centerpiece At The Film Festival

Cannes 2022: How The Russia-Ukraine War Has Been A Centerpiece At The Film Festival

SL Vs AUS, 3rd T20I: Preview, Streaming

SL Vs AUS, 3rd T20I: Preview, Streaming