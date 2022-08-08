Monday, Aug 08, 2022
UGC Asks Higher Education Institutions To Create Awareness About 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign

The Ministry of Culture has developed a website -- www.harghartiranga.com -- where citizens are encouraged to pin a flag and upload a selfie with the tricolour.

UGC asked all higher education institutions to create awareness amongst students, staff and other stakeholders about the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. PTI

Updated: 08 Aug 2022 4:10 pm

The University Grants Commission on Monday asked all higher education institutions to create awareness amongst students, staff and other stakeholders about the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

The central government has launched the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign under which people are being encouraged to hoist the tricolour at their houses to mark 75 years of India's independence.

"As part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign has been launched to encourage citizens to hoist the National Flag of lndia in their homes. The idea behind the campaign is to instill the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of people and reminisce the journey of lndia and those who have contributed towards creating this great nation," UGC secretary Rajnish Jain said in a letter to university vice-chancellors and college principals.

The Ministry of Culture has developed a website -- www.harghartiranga.com -- where citizens are encouraged to pin a flag and upload a selfie with the tricolour. "All the Higher Education lnstitutions are requested to create awareness amongst the students, faculty, staff and other stakeholders about the website and use official hashtag #harghartiranga for social media promotions.

"Efforts may also be made for participation of maximum number of citizens in hoisting the Tiranga at their homes during the lndependence week from August 13-15," Jain said.

(With PTI inputs)

