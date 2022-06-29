Wednesday, Jun 29, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Udaipur Tailor Cremated, Funeral Procession Amid Tight Security

The incident triggered stray cases of violence in Udaipur and curfew was clamped in seven police station areas of the city. Some people also shouted 'Modi-Modi' slogans at the funeral ground after the cremation. A large number of police personnel were deployed during the funeral procession to maintain law and order.

Udaipur Tailor Cremated, Funeral Procession Amid Tight Security
Security after tailors murder in Udaipur

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Jun 2022 2:35 pm

Kanhaiya Lal, whose brutal murder triggered communal tension here, was cremated in the presence of a large number of people even as curfew remained clamped in parts of the city. A large number of police personnel were deployed during the funeral procession to maintain law and order, officials said.  The funeral procession was taken out peacefully.

Lal, a tailor, was on Tuesday murdered by two men who had posted videos online that said they were avenging an insult to Islam. The incident triggered stray cases of violence in Udaipur and curfew was clamped in seven police station areas of the city. Some people also shouted 'Modi-Modi' slogans at the funeral ground after the cremation.

Related stories

Udaipur: Body Of Deceased Tailor Handed Over To Family After Post-Mortem

Rajasthan Government Taking Tailor Murder Case Very Seriously, Ashok Gehlot

Ministry of Home Affairs Directs NIA To Take Over 'Brutal' Murder Of Tailor In Udaipur

The funeral procession began from Lal's residence at sector 14 and reached Ashok Nagar funeral ground. A large number of people participated in the procession and reached the funeral ground on motorcycles and cars with some of them raising slogans demanding death penalty for the accused. Some of them were also carrying saffron flags. 

People raised 'Kanhaiya Lal Amar Rahe' slogans as the funeral pyre was lit.  A day after the incident, curfew remained imposed in seven police station areas of the city on Wednesday and mobile internet services suspended across all 33 districts of the state, officials said. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Udaipur Tailor  Kanhaiya Lal Tight Security Curfew Mumbai Cruise Drugs Case Law And Order Insult To Islam Saffron Flags Kanhaiya Lal Amar Rahe Death Penalty
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

GST Council Clears Changes In Tax Rates Of Some Goods And Services On First Day Of Two-day Meeting

GST Council Clears Changes In Tax Rates Of Some Goods And Services On First Day Of Two-day Meeting

Wimbledon: Nadal In Action On Tuesday

Wimbledon: Nadal In Action On Tuesday