Udaipur: Rajasthan Govt Suspends Internet After Violence Over Student Stabbing

Udaipur: A mob set fire to cars and pelted stones amid communal tension in Udaipur’s Rajasthan after a class 10 student stabbed another boy at a government school on Friday.

Rajasthan Police officials on duty.(File photo-Representational image) |
Photo: PTI
Rajasthan government has suspended internet services in Udaipur for 24 hours following violence after a class 10 student was allegedly stabbed by his classmate at a government school in the city.

The order issued by the Udaipur city administration said, the decision has been taken on grounds of law and order situation.

Udaipur district collector Arvind Poswal told ANI,"This incident took place in the early hours today. We received info about a fight between two children, in which one child was attacked on his thighs with a knife. The wound was deep and the child was immediately taken to the hospital."

BY Outlook Web Desk

“I have met the child, his condition is stable now,”...Police are investigating the reason behind the incident...I would like to appeal the public to not to pay attention to any kind of rumours or false information...The person who attacked with a knife has been arrested, his father has also been arrested.”

“We are investigating if any other person or child is involved in this incident. No culprit will be spared...I would appeal that if anyone receives any info or forwards from WhatsApp, please verify it first with the administration, because there might be people who will try to spoil the atmosphere. It is our duty to maintain peace in the city,”he added.

Udaipur violence:

Earlier, a mob set fire to cars and pelted stones amid communal tension in Udaipur after a class 10 student stabbed another boy at a government school on Friday, PTI reported.

Following the violence, prohibitory orders banning the assembly of people were imposed in the Rajasthan city.

It was not immediately ascertained to what led to the stabbing at the government school located at Bhattiyani Chohatta, reports said.

The report said members of some Hindu outfits gathered at Madhuban in the city to protest over the stabbing, adding the victim has been admitted in the ICU of the district hospital.

His condition is stated to be stable, PTI report mentioned.

Reportedly, a mob pelted stones and set three or four cars on fire.

As the tension escalated in the evening, markets were shut in Bapu Bazar, Hathipole, Ghanta Ghar, Chetak Circle and nearby areas, reports mentioned.

Some violent elements also pelted stones at a shopping mall in which the glass gates of the shops were damaged, they stated. Hundreds of people gathered outside the government hospital but they were dispersed by the police, reports mentioned.

"Additional policemen have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order. The accused has been detained," SP Yogesh Goyal told PTI.

Reports also said the police force is deployed in almost all areas of the city and all police officers are in the field and keeping an eye on every activity.

