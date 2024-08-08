Rajasthan: 3-Time MLA And Tribal Leader Amrit Lal Meena Dies Of Cardiac Arrest

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Amrit Lal Meena, representing Salumbar in Rajasthan's Udaipur, died of a cardiac arrest on Thursday night, a day after he was taken to a hospital after complaining of chest pain.
Amrit Lal Meena, 65, was a tribal leader and a three-time MLA and was elected first to the House in 2013.
Meena was taken to MB Government Hospital in Udaipur on Wednesday, party sources cited in a news agency PTI report said.
Floral tributes will reportedly be paid to Meena in Salumbar district headquarters before a funeral in his ancestral village.
Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, former chief minister Vasundhara Raje and other party leaders expressed their condolences on Meena's passing.
Vasundhara Raje said Amrit Lal Meena raised the voice of the tribal community and his death was an irreparable loss for the party.