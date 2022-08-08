Monday, Aug 08, 2022
Two Persons Go Missing In Hirakud Reservoir

At least two persons went missing while taking bath in the Hirakud reservoir here, a police officer said.

Hirakud Reservoir
Hirakud Reservoir PTI

Updated: 08 Aug 2022 3:14 pm

The missing persons were identified as Mahesh Chitturi and Avishek Kumar, two employees of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL). 

However, one Abhinesh Ray, who is also an employee of MCL, was rescued. 

Five persons, all employees of MCL, had gone near Jhankarani temple on Sunday afternoon. 

Then, Mahesh, Avishek, and Abhinesh went to the reservoir for taking a bath. 

On noticing that the three persons were drowning, a boat rushed there and managed to rescue Abhinesh. 

Mahesh and Avishek are still missing, the police said.  

Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), Burla, S. Dash said, an operation has been launched to rescue the duo.

(Inputs from PTI)

