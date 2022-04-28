Thursday, Apr 28, 2022
Two More Arrested In Delhi’s Jahangirpuri Violence Case

Jahangirpuri violence: With the arrest of two more persons in the case, nearly 30 people, including two juveniles, have been held in the case.

People stand infront of police barricade in Jahangirpuri. (File photo)

Updated: 28 Apr 2022 12:12 pm

Two more persons have been arrested in connection with the communal clashes that took place in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area early this month, police said on Thursday.

With this, nearly 30 people, including two juveniles, have been held in the case.

The two accused have been identified as Jaffar (34) and Babuddin alias Babu (43), both residents of Jahangirpuri. They were arrested from Jahangirpuri on Wednesday by the Delhi Police's Crime Branch, which is probing the case, the police said.

Both Jaffar and Babuddin were found to be "actively involved in rioting", they said.

"While scanning through footage of multiple CCTV cameras and mobile videos, Jaffar was seen roaming around with the crowd with a sword during the violence. Babuddin was found to be instigating the crowd during the violence. Both of them have been arrested based on digital evidence and technical surveillance," a senior police officer said.

Clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri on April 16, leaving eight police personnel and a local resident injured. According to police, there was stone-pelting and arson during the clashes and some vehicles were also torched.

Days after the violence, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana had written to the Enforcement Directorate to investigate money laundering charges against the prime accused in the case.

The police have slapped the stringent National Security Act against five of the accused in the case.(With PTI inputs)
 

