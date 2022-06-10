Friday, Jun 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Two, Including Child, Killed In UP's Ballia

Two persons faced a fatal death owing to carelessness while drinking and driving,

Two, Including Child, Killed In UP's Ballia
PTI Photo/Atul Yadav

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Jun 2022 5:59 pm

Ballia (UP), Jun 10 (PTI) Two persons, including an eight year old boy, were killed after being hit by a car, police said on Friday.


Two others were injured in the accident. 


According to police, the incident occured in Bhojpur village under Sukhpura police station on Thursday night. 


The deceased were identified as Kishan (8) and Devnath (42). 


One Paswan (30) and Kundan Bharti (9) sustained injuries and have been admitted to the district hospital, they said.


Circle Officer (CO) of the area Priti Tripathi said that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. 


Some people were drinking alcohol inside an SUV whose ignition was on. The vehicle suddenly started moving and ran over two people before hitting a tree, the officer added.

Tags

National Alcohol & Drinking Ballia Killed Children Injuries Uttar Pradesh Bhojpur Village Police Officer
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Presidential Election 2022: How Is The President Of India Elected, All You Need To Know

Presidential Election 2022: How Is The President Of India Elected, All You Need To Know

ENG Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Preview, Streaming

ENG Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Preview, Streaming