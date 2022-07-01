Friday, Jul 01, 2022
National

Two Hybrid Terrorists Arrested In Srinagar

On the basis of a specific input about the movement of terrorists in the district, police on Thursday laid special checkpoints, a police official said. At one such special checkpoint at Sanat Nagar Chowk-Rangreth road area, security forces apprehended a hybrid terrorist along with a pistol and some rounds during checking, the official said.

Updated: 01 Jul 2022 1:49 pm

Two hybrid terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit were arrested here and arms and ammunition recovered from their possession, police said on Friday.  On the basis of a specific input about the movement of terrorists in the district, police on Thursday laid special checkpoints, a police official said. At one such special checkpoint at Sanat Nagar Chowk-Rangreth road area, security forces apprehended a hybrid terrorist along with a pistol and some rounds during checking, the official said. 

Upon his disclosure, a cordon and search operation was launched in Pampore area on the outskirts of the city, resulting in the arrest of another hybrid terrorist, the official said. He said three more pistols and other arms and ammunition were recovered from the possession of the hybrid terrorist. The two were identified as Naveed Shafi Wani, resident of Shar Shali Khrew Pampore, and Faizan Rashid Teli, resident of Kadlabal Pampore.

Incriminating material linked to LeT along with arms and ammunition, including four Chinese pistols, six pistol magazines, 11 pistol rounds, a grenade, 16 gelatin super power sticks, six metres of cortex wire and eight detonators were recovered from their possession. A case has been registered and preliminary investigation has found that the arrested terror associates have been involved in transportation of terrorists, arms/ explosive material and providing logistical support to terrorists of LeT in district Srinagar before as well, the official said. Hybrid terrorist is a term coined by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir to describe those ultras who carry out a subversive task assigned to them by their handlers before slipping back into normal life.


(With PTI Inputs)

