Sunday, Sep 18, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Two Couples Killed In Highway Crash After Attending Condolence Meet

The accident occurred near Dumoli village on Delhi-Fatehpur highway when the car rammed into the bike and scooty from behind and overturned, they said.

Two Couples Killed In Highway Crash After Attending Condolence Meet
Two Couples Killed In Highway Crash After Attending Condolence Meet Representational Image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Sep 2022 7:24 pm

Two couples were killed on Sunday when a car hit a motorcycle and a scooty in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district, police said.

The accident occurred near Dumoli village on Delhi-Fatehpur highway when the car rammed into the bike and scooty from behind and overturned, they said.

The car driver fled the spot, leaving his vehicle behind.

"All the four, who died in the crash, were travelling to Narnaul in Haryana after attending a condolence meeting near Singhana," Buhana DSP Mukesh Chaudhary said.

The deceased were identified as Vinod Jangid (55), his wife Vimla (52), Sagarmal (50) and his wife Urmila (48). All were close family relatives, police said.

The bodies were handed over to the family members after post-mortem, the DSP said. He said the car owner is a resident of Jhunjhunu district, but who was driving the car at the time of the accident is being probed.

A case has been registered in this connection, he added.

-With PTI Input

Related stories

Cryus Mistry Car Crash: Claim Rules May Change Over Compulsory Seatbelt, Say Experts

Body Recovered After Float Plane Crash Identified

No Seat Belts, Overspeeding: How Cyrus Mistry Car Crash Happened

Tags

National Car Accident Civilian Casualty Highway Crash Couples Killed Jaipur Rajasthan
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Covid: Delhi Records 89 Fresh Cases, One More Death

Covid: Delhi Records 89 Fresh Cases, One More Death

Chandigarh University: Woman Student Arrested For Leaking Video, Police Deny Claim Of Other Women Being Recorded

Chandigarh University: Woman Student Arrested For Leaking Video, Police Deny Claim Of Other Women Being Recorded