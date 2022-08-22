Monday, Aug 22, 2022
TRS Leader Rama Rao Slams Amit Shah For Calling Telangana Government As Anti-Farmer'

TRS Working President K T Rama Rao on Monday took exception to Union Home Minister Amit Shah calling the Telangana government as "anti-farmer" and claimed the state dispensation's 'Rythu Bandhu' investment support scheme is a role model even for the Centre.

Telangana Minister K T Rama Rao
Telangana Minister K T Rama Rao PTI

Updated: 22 Aug 2022 10:23 pm

TRS Working President K T Rama Rao on Monday took exception to Union Home Minister Amit Shah calling the Telangana government as "anti-farmer" and claimed the state dispensation's 'Rythu Bandhu' investment support scheme is a role model even for the Centre.

Rama Rao questioned who had apologized to the farmers of the nation after facing their wrath over the now-repealed farm laws and after losing nearly 700 valuable lives.

"Amit Shah Ji calling Hon'ble CM KCR Garu “Anti-farmer” is a joke of the century. Who copied KCR’s brainchild "Rythu Bandhu" & rebranded it as PM-Kisan?," Rama Rao, son of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, tweeted.

Referring to Shah criticizing the TRS government for not joining the Centre's 'Fasal Bima Yojana', Rama Rao claimed that the BJP government in Gujarat too had rejected the scheme earlier.

Shah, who addressed a public meeting in Munugode on Sunday, accused the Chandrasekhar Rao-led government of being "anti-farmer", and plunging Telangana into a debt trap despite over "Rs 2-lakh crore help" from the Central government.

At the meeting where former Congress legislator from Munugode K Rajgopal Reddy joined the BJP, Shah said it marks the countdown to the fall of the incumbent government in Telangana. 

(Inputs from PTI)

