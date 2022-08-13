Saturday, Aug 13, 2022
Tricolour Is Symbol Of Self-Awareness, Says Fadnavis During 'Tiranga Padyatra'

 Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said the tricolour is not just a flag, but a symbol of self-awareness.

Devendra Fadnavis. (File photo)
Devendra Fadnavis. (File photo) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Aug 2022 2:57 pm

Fadnavis was speaking at a gathering during the 'Tiranga Padyatra' (foot march) organised here by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), where Union minister Nitin Gadkari, the party's newly-appointed state unit chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

Some other party leaders and workers took part in the padayatra that was taken out from Trisharan square to Shatabdi square in the morning. The event was organised as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' to commemorate 75 years of Independence.

"The tricolour is not just a flag, but a symbol of our 'atmabhan' (self-awareness). Our soldiers get inspiration from the tricolour while fighting for the country," Fadnavis said.

"A soldier dreams that if he wins, he will wear the tricolour and if he attains martyrdom, he will be wrapped in it," he added.

Fadnavis appealed to the people to hoist the national flag in their houses as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

(Inputs from PTI)

