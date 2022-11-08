Tuesday, Nov 08, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Treat Eclipses As Natural Celestial Events: Astrophysicist

A lunar eclipse occurs when the moon passes through the shadow region of the earth on a full moon night, the astrophysicist said. Precautions are not required to watch lunar eclipse, though it is a must to take certain safeguards  for watching a solar eclipse.

Lunar Eclipse
Eminent astrophysicist has called for treating eclipses as natural celestial events Photo: AP/PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Nov 2022 6:01 pm

An eminent astrophysicist has called for treating eclipses as natural celestial events and not believe in superstitions surrounding these. Different parts of India and the world are set to witness a total lunar eclipse on Tuesday, just a fortnight after a partial solar eclipse.

Astrophysicist Debi Prasad Duari said it is  unfortunate that people give credence to superstitions related to such natural celestial events despite the immense developments in space science and technology in the 21st century. "People should not believe in this sort of things and go ahead and treat it as just a natural celestial event," he said.

Duari, a fellow of the Royal Astronomical Society and International Astronomical Union, said that superstitions surrounding a solar or lunar eclipse are prevalent not only in  the country but also in different pockets across the world. In India, people do not eat or cook food during eclipses. Some do not even step out in the open during these celestial events.

It is also believed by some that pregnant women should not step out of their homes during an eclipse as being exposed to it may harm a foetus. Superstitions surrounding solar eclipses are, however, more compared to those with the lunar eclipse. "In no way is an eclipse going to affect our life, our behaviour, our future or our past," Duari said.

A lunar eclipse occurs when the moon passes through the shadow region of the earth on a full moon night, the astrophysicist said. Precautions are not required to watch lunar eclipse, though it is a must to take certain safeguards  for watching a solar eclipse. Watching a solar eclipse through naked eyes can cause irreversible damage to the retina.

Besides India, residents of other parts of Asia, North and South America, Australia, north Atlantic Ocean and Pacific Ocean will be able to view the celestial event, he added.

(With PTI inputs)

Related stories

First Lunar Eclipse Of 2022: Check Out Pictures Of The 'Blood Moon'

Eastern Sky To See Super Blood Moon Right After Total Lunar Eclipse On May 26 Evening

Partial Lunar Eclipse 2019 In Pictures

Tags

National Treat Eclipses Natural Celestial Events Astrophysicist Precautions Irreversible Damage Retina Superstitions Full Moon Night
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Five Amazing Theme Parks In India You Can't Miss

Five Amazing Theme Parks In India You Can't Miss

Why UK PM Rishi Sunak Was Dramatically Escorted Out Of COP27 By Aids

Why UK PM Rishi Sunak Was Dramatically Escorted Out Of COP27 By Aids