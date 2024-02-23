National

Tragic Fire Claims Lives Of Three Young Girls Playing Hide And Seek In Bareilly Village

A playful game of hide and seek turned fatal for three young girls in a Bareilly village, as a tragic fire claimed their lives while leaving another critically injured.

Outlook Web Desk
February 23, 2024

Three young girls lost their lives while playing hide and seek in a hut that caught fire in a Bareilly village.
In a tragic incident on Friday afternoon, three young girls, aged between 3 and 5 years, lost their lives in a fire while playing hide and seek in a hut in a Bareilly village. Another six-year-old girl, who is their cousin, was seriously injured and is currently receiving treatment at Bareilly district hospital.

The victims were identified as Priyanshi and Naina (both 5 years old) and Manvi (3 years old), while the injured girl is Neetu (6 years old). Neetu and Manavi are the daughters of Amitabh, while Priyanshi and Naina were the daughters of Bheem and Arjun, respectively.

The Bareilly senior superintendent of police, Ghule Sushil Chandra Bhan, shared details of the incident with the media. He explained that the tragedy occurred in Nevada Bilsandi under the Faridpur police station at around 1.30 pm. The children were playing hide and seek, hiding inside the hut, when it caught fire due to unknown reasons. The fire originated from a straw bundle on the rooftop of a nearby house owned by Ram Das.

Expressing condolences, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conveyed his grief over the children's deaths and directed local authorities to provide support. He directed the police and district officials to ensure the best possible treatment for the injured girl.

SSP Bhan stated, "The children were trapped inside the hut and were charred to death before they could be taken out."

