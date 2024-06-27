National

Traffic Hit In Delhi Due To Rains, Waterlogging Reported In Many Parts

Commuters at many places here faced inconvenience as traffic police received several calls for waterlogging issues, traffic congestions and fallen trees. Traffic was very heavy from the Akshardham area to Ghazipur meat market due to waterlogging and vehicles were seen crawling on the stretch.

Representational Image
Traffic Crawls In Delhi Due To Waterlogging | Photo: Representational Image


Rains in the national capital on Thursday morning caused traffic congestion and waterlogging in several parts of the city.

Similarly, the traffic was also heavy on the Akshardham-Sarai Kale Khan road. Avadesh Mehra, a resident of Ghaziabad, said that it took him around one hour to reach his home.

"The traffic was very heavy on the stretch from near Akshardham towards UP. There was waterlogging near the Ghazipur meat market roundabout. It took me an hour to pass the stretch and reach my home. The condition of traffic was very bad," Mehra said.

Akshita Sharma, who works at a firm in cental Delhi, said that the traffic was very heavy from near the toll gate on NH-48.

"I commute via my car from Old Gurgaon to central Delhi. It took me around one and a half hour to reach my office. Today due to the rains, traffic remained heavy from the toll gate on NH-48 till Dhaula Kuan. It took me over two hours to reach my office," Sharma said.

Traffic was also affected at ITO due to waterlogging. People took to took to social media platforms to share the traffic-related problems face by them.

Commuters said that there was a heavy traffic on the airport route from Raja Garden marble market till Naraina, from Meera Bagh/Vikaspuri flyover towards Peeragarhi, and on the Mahipalpur-Gurgaon route.

Nishant Yaduvanshi, a resident of Bhopura in Ghaziabad, said, "I was going to Patparganj to see an ailing relative. However, the traffic condition was very pathetic from Anand Vihar to Ghazipur roundabout."

